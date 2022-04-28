Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

NightHAWK XR500 Gaming Router

1
NightHAWK XR500 Gaming Router
- Warranty CDON - Purchase date : 25/07-2020
- Full box, accessories , used occasionally for gaming/browsing

Start bid price: 900kr
*anything below is not taken in consideration

As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want, when I want ... if I want no matter the bid.

Reference:
https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=4646655

Accept only Swish.
Shipping cost is covered by the buyer.
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section

