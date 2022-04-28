Forum Mjukvara Microsoft Windows Tråd

Test av IIS-logganalysverktyg

Test av IIS-logganalysverktyg

Jag har knåpat på ett litet logganalys-verktyg för IIS-webbserver-loggar på fritiden. Hade varit intressant om nån/några velat vara med och testköra det lite.
Verktyget är inriktat på simpel analys av loggar med prestandainriktning.
Skicka mig gärna ett pm om du vill testa. Applikationen är en klassisk winforms-applikation och kräver .NET framework 4.8.

