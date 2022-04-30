Kan inte komma förbi blåskärm

Hej, Inte kunnig alls så ursäkta mig men, Gjorde en uppdatering av Nvidia vilket ledde till black screen of death innan loginskärmen ens dök upp, Lyckades komma in i safe mode och kollade diverse drivrutiner och annat vilket inte löste problemet.

Windows 10 pro skall tilläggas att det är.

Allt som gjordes:

Reparation i felsäkert läge, Har ej fungerat.

Kollat alla drivrutiner, Monitor : AcerS271HL har en varningstriangel brevid sig även efter att ha blivit uppdaterad via device maneger, Software devices : Microsoft GS wavetable synth, Samma som monitor, Sound, Video and game controllers : Nvidia high definition audio är inga problem men Realtek high definition audio är samma som Monitor och software devices, System devices : AMDA00 interface och Microsoft hyper-V virtualization infrastructure driver samma som monitor osv, varingstriangel efter uppdaterad.

Gått in i CMD och kört kommandot DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth vilket spottade ut:

Deployment Image Servicing and Management tool

Version: 10.0.19041.844

Image Version: 10.0.19044.1682

[==========================100.0%==========================] The restore operation completed successfully.

The operation completed successfully.

tryckt in kommandot sfc /scannow efter detta vilket spottade ut:

C:\Users\mauritz>sfc /scannow

Beginning system scan. This process will take some time.

Beginning verification phase of system scan.

Verification 100% complete.

Windows Resource Protection found corrupt files and successfully repaired them.

For online repairs, details are included in the CBS log file located at

windir\Logs\CBS\CBS.log. For example C:\Windows\Logs\CBS\CBS.log. For offline

repairs, details are included in the log file provided by the /OFFLOGFILE flag.

C:\Users\mauritz>

Inte startat om efter detta har körts så vet inte om det har löst problemet men min ända lösning jag komma på efter detta är att avinstallera de felaktiva drivrutinerna också och starta om datorn för att se om det funkar och om windows sen återinstallerar dem, Kollar jag i windows update också så får jag för tillfället bara, Windows update: Something went wrong try to reopen settings later.

Efter detta så gav jag mig på en clean reset vilket tuggade på och sedan inte fungerade och då datorn hamnade i undoing changes läge och är nu fast i blåskärm av valen, Continue, Exit and continue to windows recovery enviroment vilket tuggar i några minuter och tar sedan tillbaka mig till samma skärm, Use another operating system vilket också leder mig tillbaka till samma skärm, Troubleshoot där alla alternativ leder tillbaka till samma skärm och turn of pc vilket inte gör mer än stänger av datorn.

Som kan förstås så vet jag inte vad som händer eller hur det kan lösas.

Tack på förhand.