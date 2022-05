10.000 kr set up for movies, games and music

Hi,

I'm looking for a hi-fi setup for my 65cx. My usage is movies (mostly tv series, actually), games, the music (all genres).

The simplest and "cheapest" option for me seems to be Samsung HW-960A which is a little less than 8000kr. But I wonder if I can achieve better sound quality for a little more. 10.000 kr is the budget but I can stretch a little bit if necessary.

Thanks,