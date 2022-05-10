Lägga till lab host i V-sphere failar

Kan någon kanske assistera med följande problem.

Har två gamla esxi hostar som haft en egen v-sphere på där jag lämnat management ifrån för att lägga till i vår nya V-sphere för ett mgmt gränssnitt. När jag försöker lägga till hostarna på den nya miljön så får jag följande fel på host och V-sphere

V-sphere säger följande till mig.

Description:

05/10/2022, 3:26:04 PM

Cannot connect xx.xxx.xxx.xxx in Lab: already managed by Gamla host ip

Event Type Description:

Could not connect to the host because it is already being managed by a different vCenter Server instance.

Possible Causes:

The host is already being managed by a different vCenter Server instance Action: Force the addition of the host to the current vCenter Server instance

Esx hosten säger följande

Har googlat lite och hittar inte riktigt rätt så tänkte kolla om någon har ett bra tips.