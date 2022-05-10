Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1

bopp
Som förväntat när det kommer nya modeller; en ny drivrutin att hämta med mer info här.
Support For
AMD Radeon™ RX 6650 XT Graphics
AMD Radeon™ RX 6750 XT Graphics
AMD Radeon™ RX 6950 XT Graphics
Fixed Issues
Some users on Windows® 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.
Known Issues
Performance drop may be experienced while playing Fortnite with Multithreaded Rendering and DirectX® 11 API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.
GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.
Display may flicker black during video playback plus gameplay on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
Using Radeon™ Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.
Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
