Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1

Som förväntat när det kommer nya modeller; en ny drivrutin att hämta med mer info här.

Support For

  • AMD Radeon™ RX 6650 XT Graphics

  • AMD Radeon™ RX 6750 XT Graphics

  • AMD Radeon™ RX 6950 XT Graphics

Fixed Issues

  • Some users on Windows® 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.

Known Issues

  • Performance drop may be experienced while playing Fortnite with Multithreaded Rendering and DirectX® 11 API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.

  • GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

  • Display may flicker black during video playback plus gameplay on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

  • Using Radeon™ Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.

  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara