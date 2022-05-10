Gigabyte Z690I AORUS ULTRA DDR* - Exchange/Refund

Om ni har ett av dessa moderkort så kan det vara bra att byta ut det då det lider av problem när man kör PCI 4.0.

May 10th, 2022 GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY a leading manufacturer of motherboards and graphics cards, is committed to producing premium quality hardware.

While investigating reports of customers experiencing issues with their Z690I AORUS ULTRA, we discovered that there are certain cases of system instability and WHEA PCIe errors when paired with some PCIe Gen4 graphics cards. Setting the PCIe speed to Gen3 through the BIOS will eliminate these symptoms.

To address Z690I AORUS ULTRA owners who are currently experiencing instability issues as detailed above, GIGABYTE is offering a special program to upgrade users to the Z690I AORUS ULTRA PLUS motherboard or equivalent models, or users will also be eligible to apply for a refund. https://www.gigabyte.com/Press/News/1990

The special program will be applicable for all customers who have purchased the “Z690I AORUS ULTRA DDR4” or “Z690I AORUS ULTRA DDR5” motherboard from non-third-party retailers. Users who have just started or already completed their RMA process will also qualify. Please note program details may differ according to region.

From May 10, 2022 through November 30, 2022, GIGABYTE customers will be able to register for the program by submitting a claim on the website link below. Users will need to provide their general information, the motherboard’s serial number, and proof of purchase.

Program Website: https://member.aorus.com/z690i-aorus-ultra-exchange-refund

