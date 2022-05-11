Ny Dreame Bot Z10 Pro (Robotdammsugare)

Mystah
Medlem ♥
●
Lenovo Legion 7 - 16" | Ryzen 9 | 32GB | 1TB | RTX 3080 | 165Hz | QHD
2 x Dell 27" Alienware AW2721D IPS QHD G-Sync 240 Hz
Hej,
Köpt på Elgiganten nu i mars 2022, inga fel på den, i fint skick samt kvitto finns.
Säljes pga. nylanseringen av S7 MaxV Ultra
/M
