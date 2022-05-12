Ebay - få betalt till bankkonto

Hej,

Har stött på patrull när jag ska få betalt från Ebay för en vara jag sålt där.

Försöker addera ett bankkonto (mitt privatkonto hos SEB), men när jag ger Ebay mitt IBAN-nummer, så står det att de inte supportar den banken.

Någon som varit med om liknande och vet hur man ska lösa det ?

Har givetvis varit i kontakt med Ebay (och SEB som inte kan se några hinder) som säger t.ex. att:

"

1. Be a checking account. It is important to make sure that your account type on eBay matches your checking account type. For example, if you have a private eBay account, you’ll need a private/personal checking account to register as a seller.

2. Have creditability and the direct debit limits. It also depends on the bank and the transaction patterns. If you have a checking account from a well recognised bank, we request you to once get in touch with the bank customer support as well."

Är det något jag missar här?