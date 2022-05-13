Geforce Drivers 512.77 med stöd för Evil Dead: The Game och Dolmen

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Evil Dead: The Game, which uses NVIDIA DLSS to maximize performance. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest releases including Dolmen and Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

Fixed Issues:

[Adobe Premiere Pro]: Fixed intermittent DirectX related crashes. [3572670]

Known Issues:

[NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos. [3345965]

Club 3D CAC-1085 dongle limited to maximum resolution of 4K at 60Hz. [3542678]

[GeForce RTX 3090 Ti] Oculus Rift S/Pimax 8Kx is not detected. [3632289][3626116]

Kan laddas ner från Nvidias webbplats.