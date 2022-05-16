Forum Datorkomponenter Retro Tråd

Barnspel till win95/98?

Barnspel till win95/98?

Har en dotter på fyra år och skulle gärna låta henne prova på några spel på en dator jag håller på att bygga för att själv spela lite barndomsspel från 90-talet. De är riktade till äldre barn främst. Men vad kan passa för en fyra-åring? Vet att Mulle Meck finns och Pettson och Findus spelade jag en del själv, men de är lite för avancerade, nästan. Har ni några bra tips? Vore kul med några pedagogiska spel där hon kan lära sig nya saker. Huvudsaken är att ni själva tyckte om spelen ni rekommenderar!

Kan Backpacker vara för vuxet för en 4-5-åring idag? Jag minns att jag var 10 år när jag spelade det och älskade det.

Sedan har vi 3D Ultra Minigolf från Sierra, Pingu CD-ROM - A Barrel of Fun givetvis och apropå Pingvin så fanns det ju Attack of the Penguin Mutants vilket var ett skruvat spel.

Kanske låta henne spela Doom och låtsas att det är ett träningsspel för Sossejakt och att det är viktigt att öva i dessa tider. /sarkasm

EDIT: Vänta, jag minns även att jag hade oändligt med skoj av Motocross Madness, spelet där man kunde köra upp för bergskullen och bli skjuten tillbaka på grund av den osynliga väggen, absolut bästa med det spelet.

Och vem kan förglömma Microsoft Flight Simulator 95, ja herre vad många gånger man kraschade plan för att man inte kunde landa, skulle ju nästan kunna tro att det är ett terroristövningsspel.

Gamla Pippi Långstrump spel, Pettson och Findus i trädgården och nått Lejonkungen II spel vars namn jag inte minns på svenska... Här är en bra gameplay video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhSMAxEszY0

Det här är något som jag också behöver börja leta efter på allvar. Just nu är dottern bara två år så finns lite tid kvar... men finns det något som kan roa en tvååring som älskar att trycka på alla knappar samtidigt?

Måste ju få in henne på rätt spår nu när det fortfarande går

