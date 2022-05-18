Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

SÖKER: INWIN chopin / chopin PRO

Är på jakt efter specifikt ett inwin chopin för ett sidoprojekt. Gör inget om det är lite moddat/skadat, skriv i alla fall. Färg kvittar också. Byten eller ett direkt köp är aktuellt, jag står för frakten om det skulle behövas

Hey dude, I have my modded chopin in silver. The side panel is modded to house a large-format CPU tower, and the PSU cables have been sleeved.

https://www.sweclockers.com/galleri/13762-grandeur

That's pretty impressive . Although I do love the brutalism of it all, i was planning to do something closer to the "pluto" chopin.
Do you still have the original sidepanels, specifically the front mesh one?

