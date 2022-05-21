Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Garderobsrensing

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Garderobsrensing

Hej säljer nu av lite prylar.
Corsair HS50 - 100kr
blackwidow chroma x - 200kr
Trust GXT 165 Celox - 70kr
be quiet pure rock 2 - 50kr
GTX 1060 - 400kr
GTX Titan - 300kr
i5 4590K - 300kr
NZXT 140mm 4pin - 50kr

Grafikkorten får jag fläktspin på men där tar det slut. En av de, minns ej vilken, fick jag bild med dock fick jag kod 43.
bequiet säljs som i bilden, både fläkt och monteringstillbehör har försvunnit i flytten.
Resten fungerar som när de köptes, bara blivit att jag köpt annat och sen dess har de suttit i lådor och samlat damm.
Kommer prioritera avhämtning kontra att skicka det.

Lägger upp bilder på resterande saker på imgur, vissa med fler vinklar.
https://imgur.com/a/fjpixJW

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Köper grafikkorten för utsatt pris plus frakt.

Mvh

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Gtx 1060, 500kr. Corsair headset 100kr. Gtx titan 300kr. Be quiet pure rock 2, 50kr. Kan hämta allt. Mvh

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

blackwidow chroma x - 200kr
Trust GXT 165 Celox - 70kr

Kan hämta imorgon söndag

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Grafikkorten GTX 1060 och GTX Titan
1000SEK + Frakt

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Noterat samtliga bud!
Väntar tills imorgon eftermiddag för att se om det finns flera intresserade.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Detox:

Grafikkorten GTX 1060 och GTX Titan
1000SEK + Frakt

Gå till inlägget

Jag måste tyvärr hoppa av budgivning
Lycka till med försäljningen!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

GTX Titan 350:- + frakt.

Kan hämta upp om Stockholm innebär elscooteravstånd från Bromma. Lite strul med bilen f n

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara