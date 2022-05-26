Minecraft migrering från Mojang till Microsoft

efter jag hade migrerat mitt mojang konto på minecraft till microsoft så verkar det som dom har deletat mitt konto så jag inte kan spela det längre. Är det någon mer som har haft detta problemet? vad gjorde du isåfall för att fixa det?.
Dom vill inte hjälpa mig eftersom jag köpte spelet 2010 och har inte deras transaction id som man får efter 2015 om man köper spelet
In the launcher, go to the settings tab and click on accounts. Remove your old Mojang account, and any other accounts you have there. Removing the last account will take you to the login page. Click "Microsoft Login", and test again.
