Minecraft migrering från Mojang till Microsoft

Medlem

Minecraft migrering från Mojang till Microsoft

efter jag hade migrerat mitt mojang konto på minecraft till microsoft så verkar det som dom har deletat mitt konto så jag inte kan spela det längre. Är det någon mer som har haft detta problemet? vad gjorde du isåfall för att fixa det?.
Dom vill inte hjälpa mig eftersom jag köpte spelet 2010 och har inte deras transaction id som man får efter 2015 om man köper spelet

Medlem

Loggar du in med ditt Microsoft-konto i spelet?

Medlem

jopp, försöker jag logga in med mojang kontot så blir jag utloggad för att det behöver migreras, loggar jag in med microsoft kontot så står det att jag behöver köpa det igen...

Medlem

Om du loggar in på https://www.minecraft.net med ditt Microsoft-konto, står det att du har spelet under Mina spel?

Medlem

Nån post på Reddit skriver såhär

In the launcher, go to the settings tab and click on accounts. Remove your old Mojang account, and any other accounts you have there. Removing the last account will take you to the login page. Click "Microsoft Login", and test again.

Kan du testa det?

Medlem
Skrivet av m4gnify:

Nån post på Reddit skriver såhär

In the launcher, go to the settings tab and click on accounts. Remove your old Mojang account, and any other accounts you have there. Removing the last account will take you to the login page. Click "Microsoft Login", and test again.

Kan du testa det?

testat, säger att jag måste köpa spelet igen eller spela demo varianten... försöker jag logga in på mojang kontot så blir jag utloggad direkt så jag kan inte migrera efter jag har kommit in..

Medlem
Skrivet av Selmalagerlöf:

testat, säger att jag måste köpa spelet igen eller spela demo varianten... försöker jag logga in på mojang kontot så blir jag utloggad direkt så jag kan inte migrera efter jag har kommit in..

När migrerade du kontot?

Medlem

Dom måste ju kunna se att ditt konto hade spelet tidigare, utan något "transaction id"..? Och att du har migrerat kontot nu.. Nåt är skumt iaf.

