Nya erbjudanden i Webhallen Gamers Unite
Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Ryzen 3900x

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Ryzen 3900x

Säljer en Ryzen 3900x för 1600 kr inklusive frakt, den skickas i boxen från min nya processor utan fläkt. Bud mottages och jag säljer till vem jag vill och vilket pris jag vill.
Köpt på Inet och jag kan kopiera och skicka kvittot och skicka sms med bilder.
2019-08-09
5 989 kr AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.9 GHz 70MB
Mvh Paul

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Pauls711:

Säljer en Ryzen 3900x för 1600 kr inklusive frakt, den skickas i boxen från min nya processor utan fläkt. Bud mottages och jag säljer till vem jag vill och vilket pris jag vill.
Köpt på Inet och jag kan kopiera och skicka kvittot och skicka sms med bilder.
2019-08-09
5 989 kr AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.9 GHz 70MB
Mvh Paul

Läs hela annonsen här

Gå till inlägget

Hej,
Jag tar det gärna för 1600kr

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Nytt bud: 1 600 kr
Gå till annonsen för att lägga ett bud.
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Nytt bud: 1 700 kr Då @Donhoz var snabbare
Gå till annonsen för att lägga ett bud.
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara