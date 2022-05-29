Low fps, low GPU usage

Hej, har skrivit ett inlägg på nvidias egna forum och postar det här också, därav engelskan. Men det kanske gör att några icke-svensktalande kan läsa det också.

Got some issues here with my 3060ti. Games that used to run 144 fps on my 144hz monitor now easy caps out around 40-70 fps with low GPU usage. And I can not solve it no matte what i try.

Tried new bios both old and newer versions, fresh Windows 11 install, formated drive, bought new ram and new displayport cable. Nothing helps. Lowering or raising resolution does not change fps anymore. Used to play doom eternal 1440p 144fps Ultra, now it is like 70 fps. Temps are fine. Cpu perfroms well in cinebench och GPU does well in 3dmark. In some wierd way the problem seems to affect games but not benchmarks.

And I know it is not a bottleneck. And I have not locked frames or anything. Also i have no limitations activate like fps-caps och sync.

If anyone solve this i would be very greatful.

Det går bra att svara på svenska/engelska.