Low fps, low GPU usage with RTX 3000 series

AMD RYZEN 5 2600X | RTX 3060Ti | MSI B450 GAMING PRO CARBON AC
I ett tidigare liv:
AMD 8350 | AMD Phenom II X2 555 Black edition | AMD Athlon 64 3700+ | Intel® Pentium® II | Intel® 486DX2-66
Hej, har skrivit ett inlägg på nvidias egna forum och postar det här också, därav engelskan. Men det kanske gör att några icke-svensktalande kan läsa det också.
Got some issues here with my 3060ti. Games that used to run 144 fps on my 144hz monitor now easy caps out around 40-70 fps with low GPU usage. And I can not solve it no matte what i try.
Tried new bios both old and newer versions, fresh Windows 11 install, formated drive, bought new ram and new displayport cable. Nothing helps. Lowering or raising resolution does not change fps anymore. Used to play doom eternal 1440p 144fps Ultra, now it is like 70 fps. Temps are fine. Cpu perfroms well in cinebench och GPU does well in 3dmark. In some wierd way the problem seems to affect games but not benchmarks.
And I know it is not a bottleneck. And I have not locked frames or anything. Also i have no limitations activate like fps-caps och sync. However, sometimes my Computer wont even boot when use Displayport but with is does hdmi it does always boot. So maybe something is wrong with my monitor? But wanna be sure before i buy a new one.
If anyone solve this i would be very greatful.
Det går bra att svara på svenska/engelska.
Try changing to maximum performance mode in Nvidia Control Panel
You can access the NVIDIA Control Panel by right-clicking on your computer's desktop. Click on Manage 3D Settings under Select a Task. Go to the 'Global Settings' tab and select the 'High-performance NVIDIA processor'
Try changing to maximum performance mode in Nvidia Control Panel
You can access the NVIDIA Control Panel by right-clicking on your computer's desktop. Click on Manage 3D Settings under Select a Task. Go to the 'Global Settings' tab and select the 'High-performance NVIDIA processor'
Provat och det gör ingen skillnad förutom att gpun inte klockar ned sig själv vid vila/Tried that and it does not have any effect on the fps. The GPU just wont rest while in not gaming.
