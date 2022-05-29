Nya erbjudanden i Webhallen Gamers Unite
Dator till min lillebror

Dator till min lillebror

Min bror vill uppdatera sin dator. han spelar alla möjliga spel men framförallt FPS spel. Just nu kan han lägga 2200kr.
Har ni tips på vad man kan uppdatera för 2200kr eller borde han spara till en annan summa och uppdatera mer? isåfall vad och hur mycket kostar det. MVH

datorn:
https://imgur.com/a/K5nhmzB

Blir nog väldigt svårt att göra nån vettig uppgradering på den för 2200.
Jag skulle föreslå att spara och sedan byta GPU eller MB/CPU/Minne

En i7-6850K verkar kunna fås för under tusningen.
Och i med 2 stickor minne till så kör den i quad channel.
Mer än så blir nog svårt med så tight budget.

Men inte är den så illa.
6800K är ju 6c12t, och den har ju oc potential om kylningen finns.
Och ett GTX1080 är ju helt OK fortfarande.

