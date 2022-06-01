Xbox One S (512gb) + 26 Spel

MrMajestic
Säljer kidsens Xbox One S plus alla spel.
Det är en Xbox One S 512gb med en kontroller plus ställ.
Dessa spel finns att köpa till:
Adventure Time Finn & Jake Investigations
Assassins Creed Unity
Destiny - The Taken King Legendary Edition
F1 2017 - Special Edition
Fifa 19
Fortnite Darkfire Bundle
Forza Motorsport 5
Forza Motorsport 6
Gears Of War Ultimate Edition
Guitar Hero Live
Halo Master Chief Collection
Lego Batman 3 - Beyond Gotham
Lego DC Super Villains
Lego Dimensions
Lego Jurassic World
Lego Marvel Super Heroes
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
Lego Star Wars The Force Awakens
Lego The Incredibles
Lego The Ninjago Movie Video Game
Minecraft Xbox One Edition
Need For Speed Heat
Need For Speed Rivals - Complete Edition
Sunset Overdrive
The Division 2
Titanfall 2
Ska nog finnas en låda till Xboxen, men skickas inte. Spelen kan dock skickas.
