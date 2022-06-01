Nya erbjudanden i Webhallen Gamers Unite
Liten och tyst UPS?

Liten och tyst UPS?

Behöver hjälp med att hitta lämplig UPS för mig.

Ska enbart användas för att driva fiberdosan, en Asus-router samt en Unifi AP så det är inte så många Watt.

Det enda kravet jag har är att den ska vara i princip knäpptyst när den inte används eftersom den behöver stå i vardagsrummet. När den sen aktiveras vid strömbortfall är det ok om fläkten låter när den körs.

Något tips?

Typ en sån räcker mer än väl: https://www.dustin.se/product/5011134082/easy-ups-bv500i-gr-s...

Typ en sån räcker mer än väl: https://www.dustin.se/product/5011134082/easy-ups-bv500i-gr-s...

Har man otur kan även dessa surra.
Har en liknande, men tidigare modell, den surrar med ett störande elektriskt surr även när den bara är igång men inte går på batteri el laddas.
Orkade inte felanmäla på garantin då den först var på ett ställe där man inte riktigt kunde höra den och sen blev det inte av, tänkte väl att den kanske skulle bli bättre med tiden. Dock inte provat den i annan byggnad, bara annat uttag, för att se att det inte är något lokalt som påverkar.
Men i övrigt kan sådana vara rätt lämpliga för ändamålet.

Har man otur kan även dessa surra.
Har en liknande, men tidigare modell, den surrar med ett störande elektriskt surr även när den bara är igång men inte går på batteri el laddas.
Orkade inte felanmäla på garantin då den först var på ett ställe där man inte riktigt kunde höra den och sen blev det inte av, tänkte väl att den kanske skulle bli bättre med tiden. Dock inte provat den i annan byggnad, bara annat uttag, för att se att det inte är något lokalt som påverkar.
Men i övrigt kan sådana vara rätt lämpliga för ändamålet.

jo all elektronik där du ska transformera upp eller ner finns det risk att det avger lite smått surr men oftast när den ska köra från batteriet och inte nätspänning.

Ska den användes i jordat eller ojordat uttag? De de som klarar av ojordade utag har mer coil winhine enligt min erfarenhet men tror inte jag titttat på det sedan 2014-2015. Då pratar jag APC.

Edit:
Du kan ta ut din mobilladdare ifrån samma prop eller en fläkt för att se om spolgjudet försvinner. Var man så testade aktiva UPSer på mitten av 2000-2010.

Jag kör en APC ES 700 VA UPS. Den driver vår router och några grunkor till.

Kan dock inte uttala mig om ifall den låter mycket. Jag kanske inte är så känslig - men har aldrig tänkt på att den skulle låta.

