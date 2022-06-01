- Plats
- Luleå
- Registrerad
- Jul 2010
Felsökning Bil (Motorlampa lyser, har felkoder)
Hej clockers!
Bil: Volvo S70 99' 2.5 GLT
Kort beskrivning: Motorlampan har lyst sen jag köpte bilen.
Men BÖR ju inte vara något allvarligt fel då den gått igenom (minst) 2 besiktningar.
Bytt ut tändstift då det är en billig "test fix" och dom behövde ändå bytas. Bilen var mer "ryckig"
vid gaspådrag tidigare men detta verkar ha blivit mycket bättre/försvunnit helt efter att bytt tändstiften.
Fick tips och hjälp av bekant hur man testar så att tändspolarna fungerar (tomgång och dra ur kabeln en för en osv.). Och alla tändspolarna verkar fungera bra. Var liiite olja på sidan av ett "hål" men tog bort det med papper och satt tillbaka tändspolen sen.
Så om felet inte är tändstift och inte tändspolar och inte olja som läkt ner vars tändspolarna sitter. Vad kan felet då vara? Har tänkt sälja bilen snart (Då jag köpt en ny) och vore kul att sälja den utan motorlampa som lyser.
Vad är de vanligaste felen förutom det som är testat ovan? Dyrt eller billigt att fixa?
Tacksam för hjälp!
Felkoder:
Car Scanner ELM OBD2
DTC report
Selected brand: Volvo
============1==============
P0304
Raw code: 0304
ECU: 7A
Status: Pending
OBDII: Cylinder 4 - misfire detected
============2==============
P0355
Raw code: 0355
ECU: 7A
Status: Pending
OBDII: Ignition coil E, primary/secondary - circuit malfunction
============3==============
P0354
Raw code: 0354
ECU: 7A
Status: Pending
OBDII: Ignition coil D, primary/secondary - circuit malfunction
============4==============
P0353
Raw code: 0353
ECU: 7A
Status: Pending
OBDII: Ignition coil C, primary/secondary - circuit malfunction
============5==============
P0352
Raw code: 0352
ECU: 7A
Status: Pending
OBDII: Ignition coil B, primary/secondary - circuit malfunction
============6==============
P0351
Raw code: 0351
ECU: 7A
Status: Pending
OBDII: Ignition coil A, primary/secondary - circuit malfunction
============7==============
P0350
Raw code: 0350
ECU: 7A
Status: Pending
OBDII: Ignition coil, primary/secondary - circuit malfunction
============8==============
P1081
Raw code: 1081
ECU: 7A
Status: Confirmed
============9==============
P0350
Raw code: 0350
ECU: 7A
Status: Confirmed
OBDII: Ignition coil, primary/secondary - circuit malfunction
============10==============
P0353
Raw code: 0353
ECU: 7A
Status: Confirmed
OBDII: Ignition coil C, primary/secondary - circuit malfunction
============11==============
P0354
Raw code: 0354
ECU: 7A
Status: Confirmed
OBDII: Ignition coil D, primary/secondary - circuit malfunction
============12==============
P0355
Raw code: 0355
ECU: 7A
Status: Confirmed
OBDII: Ignition coil E, primary/secondary - circuit malfunction
============13==============
P0351
Raw code: 0351
ECU: 7A
Status: Confirmed
OBDII: Ignition coil A, primary/secondary - circuit malfunction
============14==============
P0352
Raw code: 0352
ECU: 7A
Status: Confirmed
OBDII: Ignition coil B, primary/secondary - circuit malfunction