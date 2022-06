Programvara som spelar in markören

Recording Options:

Record Audio: Turn on or off audio recording. This is useful for making "silent movies".

Record Video: Turn this option off if you want to make Replay Video Capture into an audio-only recorder.

Keep on Top: Keeps Replay Video Capture on top of all other windows.

Full Screen: Sets the recording area to the full screen.

Set Top Window: This lets you set the recording window on top of other windows. The window size must be smaller than ½ of the screen area.

Show Cursor: Will record your mouse cursor/pointer.