Mardröm med Tradera , Dåliga bluffsäljare och Paypal svslutade mitt ärende

Hi , I will write in english to avoid confusion as i am not 100% confident in writing heavy paragraphs in swedish.

A few weeks back i bought 3 items from 2 diffrent sellers.

1st seller - 1st Moderkort och Grafikort

2nd seller - 1st Moderkort

1st seller - Motherboard didnt work stone cold dead , nothing comes up on my diagnostic card and cpu is cold, i find missing cap,resistor off the back and several scratched traces. tested the graphics card did output a screen but crashes to a black screen with artifacts. the stuff is trash.

Contacted the seller , sent pictures of the evidence of the items not working he ignored me for 2 whole days so i conacted tradera they send a message to him explaining he is responsable for the faulty goods. seller did eventualy reply but says everything worked , i asked for pictures he avoided me after that. i opened a case with paypal he messages me again claiming i proably broke it and since im so knowleagble i should proably fix it. i told him its too far gone to fix and why should i be fixing broken stuff sold as faulty.

Ok so for the fun part , tradera is denying my money back. i recived a refund request from paypal and that i need to send the items back so i paid 122SEK for postnord to the Address provided Tradera HQ in Stockholm along with the tracking number to them , A few days after i get a email from Paypal saying my case is closed as i failed to provide additinal information and a tracking number....What? and there is no way to appeal this. and since its a holiday weekend i have been unsable to contact tradera.

2nd seller - Pretty much same as the first , broken item and seller refuses to take responsability, motherboard had a massive cut on the top of the board , seller claims i proably did it but the damage is in the sellers photos i noticed after browsing the listing checking for the items arrival. the seller told me yes the slash mark was there before i sold it and the motherboard worked. i dont think any motherboard would work with broken traces on CPU data lines.

usualy have a good experince on tradera , have only had a few bad experinces.

Now im wondering what to do since tradera both have my defective items and my money and the seller is laughing and still able to sell on tradera about SEK 1000 out of pocket over 3 items, and i thought paying with paypal was supposed to be safe why i have been avoiding Swish and Bank transfer ever since.

Any Help is appreciated