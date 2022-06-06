Nya erbjudanden i Webhallen Gamers Unite
Datorskärmar och massa annat

Tjena har följande till salu.

Cpu Kylare
DEEPCOOL GAMMAXX 300 RED
(Budstart 50 kr)

Dator(Budstart 100 kr)
Intel Core™2 Duo
4GB 1333MHz Dual Channel DDR3 SDRAM
Psu med 350 W
Gtx 460

Skärm
Samsung 24" Bildskärm SyncMaster BX2450 - Grey - 2 ms(Budstart 100 kr)
HP 2309v (Budstart 100 kr)
Dell Skärm
(Budstart 100 kr)
Mus
CM Storm havoc

Chassi
cooler master itx elite 110(Budstart 50 kr)
Atx Chassi(Budstart 50 kr)

Högtalare
Logitech X-210

Mobiler
Htc 10
LG G4
Htc Wildfire

Mini projektor
Optoma EP-PK-101 Pico(Budstart 50 kr)

Targus Kylplatta med andra fläktar

Ergofalk Mousetrapper(Budstart 100 kr)

Skänkes
En slags gammal IBM skärm.
Dell C521
Qnix datorskärm som jag inte lyckas få igång

