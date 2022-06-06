Datorskärmar och massa annat

Iamcoolplayersactionfittytwo
Medlem ♥
●
Tjena har följande till salu.
Cpu Kylare
DEEPCOOL GAMMAXX 300 RED
(Budstart 50 kr)
Dator(Budstart 100 kr)
Intel Core™2 Duo
4GB 1333MHz Dual Channel DDR3 SDRAM
Psu med 350 W
Gtx 460
Skärm
Samsung 24" Bildskärm SyncMaster BX2450 - Grey - 2 ms(Budstart 100 kr)
HP 2309v (Budstart 100 kr)
Dell Skärm
(Budstart 100 kr)
Mus
CM Storm havoc
Chassi
cooler master itx elite 110(Budstart 50 kr)
Atx Chassi(Budstart 50 kr)
Högtalare
Logitech X-210
Mobiler
Htc 10
LG G4
Htc Wildfire
Mini projektor
Optoma EP-PK-101 Pico(Budstart 50 kr)
Targus Kylplatta med andra fläktar
Ergofalk Mousetrapper(Budstart 100 kr)
Skänkes
En slags gammal IBM skärm.
Dell C521
Qnix datorskärm som jag inte lyckas få igång
