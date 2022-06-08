Söker ny billig mobil

Forum Datorer och system Mobiltelefoner Tråd

Goddag.

Är ute efter en ny mobil.
Har en gammal Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016) som inte alls håller måttet, har väl aldrig gjort det riktigt med bara 16bg minne.
Behöver inget kraftpaket då jag enbart använder mobilen till Spotify, messenger, betalningar (bankid,swish etc) och hålla koll på paket.

Lite krav är:
* Billig
* Bra batteri tid
* "Snabb" (trött på att vänta att program ska starta upp.)
* Bra kamera
* Lite eller inge bloatware

Bonus:
* Trådlös laddning
* 5G

Antar att nästan inget har under 64gb minne nu?

Finns det nå intrassant där ute eller vill man att något ska vara bra så måste man betala för allt?

cheers, Threepwood

Medlem

Jag skulle rekommendera iPhone SE!

