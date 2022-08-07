STEELSERIES Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Black - PC/PS4

- all cables (exception is the micro USB cable) and microphone cushions have never been used.

- there are new AIRWEAVE cushions installed

- there are new Batteries installed

- new plates added (old ones available in the box)

*No warranty as these were bought some time ago and they have been forgotten and not used , thus the reason for sale

Price: 1400sek or highest bid.

*Anything below will not be considered.

Accept only Swish.

Shipping costs are covered by the buyer.

* no exchanges please

* check feedback section

