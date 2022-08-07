Jeriko
STEELSERIES Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Black - PC/PS4
- all cables (exception is the micro USB cable) and microphone cushions have never been used.
- there are new AIRWEAVE cushions installed
- there are new Batteries installed
- new plates added (old ones available in the box)
*No warranty as these were bought some time ago and they have been forgotten and not used , thus the reason for sale
Price: 1400sek or highest bid.
*Anything below will not be considered.
Accept only Swish.
Shipping costs are covered by the buyer.
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section
