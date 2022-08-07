Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Hur funkar fiber?

Hur funkar fiber?

Tjena!

Har precis flyttat till en villa där det finns Fiber indraget. Bland papperna från mäklaren står det att det är via ComHem.

ComHem (eller Tele2) vill man ju inte ha, så jag har försökt sätta mig in i vad jag kan välja och hur, och fattar noll.

Tjänsten bredbandsval.se listar ett antal olika bredband när jag fyller i min adress och jag beställde från Bredband2.

Bredband2 skickade ett Sms som sa att
"Vi kommer att koppla in ditt bredband så fort de tekniska möjligheterna finns. För att vi ska köa upp beställningen på nytt behöver vi veta vilket datum som stadsnätet kan leverera på din adress..."

Förstår ingenting av det där, men jag tolkar det som att Bredband2 trots allt inte var tillgängligt på adressen.

Har fyllt i adressen på både Telias öppna fibernät-sida och på Tele2s (iTux) och överallt står det att adressen inte är ansluten eller liknande. Jag sitter och tittar på fiberdosan i huset as we speak, så inga konstigheter där, och nu sitter jag även inkopplad med lan-kabel in i fiberdosan och har på något konstigt sätt internet - och jag vet inte om det är via Bredband2 (som enligt smset inte kopplat på bredbandet här) eller någon rest från tidigare ägare eller vad...

Så hur funkar det här med fiber egentligen? Hur vet jag vilken "nätägare" jag har, och hur vad innebär det i sin tur för vilken leverantör jag kan ha?

Medlem

kolla om det står nåt på https://www.ipaddress.com/
För mig står det t.ex
"My Internet Service Provider
Telia"

Skrivet av ahle1337:

Jag sitter och tittar på fiberdosan i huset as we speak, så inga konstigheter där, och nu sitter jag även inkopplad med lan-kabel in i fiberdosan och har på något konstigt sätt internet - och jag vet inte om det är via Bredband2 (som enligt smset inte kopplat på bredbandet här) eller någon rest från tidigare ägare eller vad...

Ta några foton på "fiberdosan" och på allt som eventuellt sitter före den, inklusive sladdar. Ladda upp här i tråden, så får du hjälp med vad det är du har egentligen. Observera att det du tittar på kanske inte är det första som kommer in i huset. Försök säkerställa att du vet var "fibern" verkligen kommer in, dvs var den går igenom ytterväggen och hur det ser ut där, främst på insidan.

Det är tre parter inblandade:

  1. En nätägare som ansvarar för det fysiska nätet.

  2. Stadsnätet (kommer inte på den riktiga termen för den här parten just nu) som ansvarar för data som går över nätet.

  3. En ISP ansvarar för att leverera internet till dig.

Part 1 och 2 kan ibland vara samma part. Men det är part 2 som inte verkar ha kopplat in dig. Om jag vore du skulle jag kolla om du behöver kontakta de som äger stadsnätet och få dem att koppla upp dig.

Dom som äger utrustningen är troligen ditt stadsnät, operatörer hyr in sig hos dom om det går. I ditt fall låter det som att du har tele2 eller comhem, om du inte kan beställa via andra parter så låter det som att dom har låst det. Isåfall måste du kontakta dom och be dom öppna upp din adress, ibland är detta mot en avgift.
Angående bilder på utrustning så borde du akta så det inte står med MAC adress.

Förmodligen är du ansluten till ditt stadsnät som har dragit in fibern till ditt hus. Stadsnätet har i sin tur olika ISP:er kopplade till sig som de styr trafik till via olika så kallade VLAN. Din fiber är dragen till en switch i ett kopplingsskåp någonstans i området där du bor och där alla andra anslutna hus är kopplade. Varje port på switchen är sedan konfigurerad med ett specifit VLAN för den valda ISP:en.

Det kan tex se ut så här.

Telia: VLAN 1
Comhem: VLAN 2
Bahnhof: VLAN 3
... osv

Sen har swichen tex 24 portar och varje hus är kopplat till en av portarna. VLAN:et på porten avgör sedan vilken ISP du får. Denna ISP kommer sedan ge dig ett IP och du kommer routas genom stadsnätet och in på denna ISP:s nät.

Förmodligen ligger du kvar på tidigare ägares val av ISP. Kontakta stadsnätet och be dem nolla din port bara så kommer du bli styrd till en sida där du kan välja bland de ansluta ISP:er du har som val till stadsnätet. Man brukar hamna på ett default VLAN då där man får ett ip där man styrs till en portal och får välja ISP.

Du kan se vem du har som operatör på tex ripe.net

Hej

I Eslöv så finns det en uppsjö med fiberleverantörer:
- Harlösa Fiber
- IP Only
- Kraftringen
- Open Infra
- Skåne Öppna Stadsnät
- Stehags fiber
- Teleservice
- Telia
+ Zitius Fiber till alla (Telia)
+ Telia öppen fiber (Telia)

Var fiberleverantör bestämmer vem/vilka innehållsleverantörer som tillåts.

Enklast vore om du kunde få klart besked ifrån mäklare/säljare, då det är dom som sitter inne med korrekt information.

Däremot så kan vi kanske få ut en del information genom att köra en "tracert", nu förutsätter jag att det är windows du har.
---
Öppna ett kommandofönster:
Klicka på sökrutan nere vid windowsflaggan/startmenyn och skriv "CMD", välj att köra kommandotolken som administratör, godkänn.
Där skriver du "tracert www.google.com", lått det köra klart.
Markera dom 30 raderna som kommer upp efter kommandot tracert är kört och tryck på "Enterknappen" = texten kopieras till klippbordet.

Klistra in texten här, så får vi se vad vi kan få fram

@Bengt-Arne kom med ett bra tips men ett ännu lättare är att köra en speedtest och se vem som står som leverantör.

Troligtvis kör du på gamla ägarens internetabonnemang. När det senare blir avslutat så kommer du komma till en portal där du själv kan välja ISP alt. om det bara finns 1 leverantör så kan du aktivera din uppkoppling.

