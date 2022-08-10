SNES, N64, Dreamcast, PS2, 360

Säljer följande:

Pop n Music 3 + kontroll 800kr

Secret of Mana (SNS-K2-USA) 1300kr

The Legend of Zelda - Majoras Mask (NUS-P-NZSP) 700kr

Red Dead Redemption Limited Edition 100kr

Myst III - Exile 100kr

Final Fantasy XII 50kr

Final Fantasy X-2 (Inplastat) 100kr

Fable III Limited Collector's Edition 300kr

Metal Gear Solid 3 - Snake Eater 50kr

Resident Evil 4 Limited Edition 200kr

World of Warcraft Wireless Headset (Endast testat) 300kr

Priserna är förhandlingsbara

Läs hela annonsen här