Uppgradering från Ryzen processeor 3 till 7 problem

Uppgradering från Ryzen processeor 3 till 7 problem

Nu är jag inte så insatt i datorer mer men försöker på nåt sätt hjälpa grabben med sitt problem.

Vi byggde en dator för 2 år sedan med ett moderkort B450 Dsh3, nåt sånt. Petade in ryzen 3300. Grabben har kollat på nätet att 7:an ska fungera till detta moderkort.
Han monterade in Ryzen 7 men stöter på patrull.
Datorn vägrar uppdatera efter det.
Detta är vad jag vet, som han sagt.

Besviken och arg bytte han tillbaks.

Finns det nån klurig en här som på enkelt vis kan förklara vad som ev är fel och vilken åtgärd som krävs.
Behövs kompletterande info så kommer det efter hand

Påpekas kan väl göras att han har en nätspel på 550 watt.

Mvh
Lalle Anveros

Har ni uppdaterat UEFI-versionen så den faktiskt får stöd för nya processorn?

låter som ni glömde uppdatera bios innan man pulade in den nya ryzen

