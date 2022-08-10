På Internet sedan 1997.
Uppgradering från Ryzen processeor 3 till 7 problem
Gtoxed
Medlem ♥ ★
●
My rig 144Hz AOC 27" freesync 1080p, Zotac 3070, 10700K, arctic Freezer 34,asus B460-F, 32GB 3200MHz Vengeance, 500GB A2000, 2TB SSD 4TB HDD, corsair750 vengeance, P400A.
GFs rig 144Hz samsung 1080p, Palit 3060Ti, 10400F,corsair H60 , B560 Auros, 16GB 3000MHz, 500GB NV1, 480GB A400, 2TB+750GB HDD, Seasonic 650 gold, Kolink Void Laptop Lenovo Legion 5, 2060, 4800H, 16GB, 1,5TB NVME HTPC 2060, 10400F, 16GB, 500GB NVME, 960GB A400 3rd PC 3060Ti, 3700X, Hyper 212, 16GB, 250GB SSD, 2TB HDD, 650w gold, P300A