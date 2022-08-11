Heztio
Medlem
●
There are 10 types of people in the world:
Those who understand binary, and those who don't.
Corsair Vengeance PLX DDR4 2x8GB
3000Mhz 16-17-17-36
suttit i spel-dator sedan 2019 ish. ingen mining eller överdrivet slitage med andra ord.
There are 10 types of people in the world:
Those who understand binary, and those who don't.
Tja jag köper gärna för 350+frakt
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2022 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.