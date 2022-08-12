Kan nån ta en titt på min bubbelsort ser mig blind heheh

Panatin
#include <iostream>
#include <vector>
using namespace std;
class Stad
{
public:
string _stad;
int _temp;
};
void AngeInfoOmStad(vector<Stad>& ListaMedStad, string _stad, int _temp)
{
Stad nyStad;
nyStad._stad = _stad;
nyStad._temp = _temp;
cout << "Ange Stad" << " " << flush;
cin >> nyStad._stad;
cout << "Ange Temperatur" << " " << flush;
cin >> nyStad._temp;
ListaMedStad.push_back(nyStad);
cout << endl;
}
void Bubblesort(vector<Stad>& ListaMedStad, int _temp, string _stad)
{
int lista = ListaMedStad.size();
for (int i = 0; i < lista; i++)
{
int vansterOmSiffra = lista - 1;
for (int j = 0; j < vansterOmSiffra; i++)
{
if (ListaMedStad[j] > ListaMedStad[j + 1])
{
int lista = ListaMedStad[j];
ListaMedStad[j] = ListaMedStad[j + 1];
ListaMedStad[j + 1] = lista;
}
}
}
}
int main()
{
string _stad;
int _temp;
_temp = 0;
vector<Stad> ListaMedStad;
for (int i = 0; i < 4; i++)
{
AngeInfoOmStad(ListaMedStad, _stad, _temp);
}
cout << endl;
for (int i = 0; i < ListaMedStad.size(); i++)
{
cout << ListaMedStad[i]._stad << " " << flush;
cout << ListaMedStad[i]._temp << endl;
}
return(0);
}
Nej. Använd [code] taggar
