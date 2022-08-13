- Plats
- Linköping
- Registrerad
- Nov 2009
Adrenalin 22.8.1 Optional
Mer info och nedladdning här.
Highlights
Support for:
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered™
Thymesia™
Radeon™ Boost using Variable Rate Shading for Halo Infinite™
Enhanced Sync improvements have been introduced in the latest version of AMD Software to provide further stability, and a better overall experience with your AMD PC.
Fixed Issues
Display may flicker black when switching between video playback and gameplay windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
Video output will freeze in Project Zomboid™.
Games based on LOVE2D™ engine may be rendered incorrectly.
Stormworks: Build and Rescue™ crashes during start up.
Mixed Reality Headsets may flicker black or experience jitter during movement with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.
Enhanced Sync may cause a system crash during gameplay with video playback on extended monitors.
Known Issues
Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.
Some stuttering may be experienced while playing Fortnite™ with DirectX® 11 API when game is first launched on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6950 XT.
Radeon™ Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh™ 2.
While playing Lost Ark™, flickering may be intermittently experienced after changing displaying settings or checking character info with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 Graphics.
Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.
VCE presets may be in mixing in VEGAS Pro™ with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6600 Graphics.
DaVinci Resolve™ Studio 17 may crash using AMD encoder on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.
GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.
Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
Important Notes
AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.
The latest AMD LINK Client for Windows can be downloaded through the Microsoft® App Store.
Hybrid graphics support for Radeon™ Super Resolution is compatible with Radeon™ RX 5000 and 6000 series GPUs on AMD Ryzen™ 6000 series processor notebooks.
HDR is no longer compatible with 10-Bit Pixel Format. For the best user experience with HDR displays, it is recommended to disable 10-Bit Pixel Format in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Graphics Settings.