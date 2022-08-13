Adrenalin 22.8.1 Optional

Mer info och nedladdning här.

Highlights

Enhanced Sync improvements have been introduced in the latest version of AMD Software to provide further stability, and a better overall experience with your AMD PC.

Fixed Issues

Enhanced Sync may cause a system crash during gameplay with video playback on extended monitors.

Mixed Reality Headsets may flicker black or experience jitter during movement with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.

Display may flicker black when switching between video playback and gameplay windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Known Issues

Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Some stuttering may be experienced while playing Fortnite™ with DirectX® 11 API when game is first launched on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6950 XT.

Radeon™ Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh™ 2.

While playing Lost Ark™, flickering may be intermittently experienced after changing displaying settings or checking character info with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 Graphics.

Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.

VCE presets may be in mixing in VEGAS Pro™ with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6600 Graphics.

DaVinci Resolve™ Studio 17 may crash using AMD encoder on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.