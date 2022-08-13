Jeriko
Best screens I have EVER own to be honest!
Selling 2 pcs Dell 27 "Alienware AW2721D NANO IPS QHD G-Sync 240 Hz 1ms HDR600 1440p like NEW (plastic still on them), as I got new toys to play.
Warranty @ Dell , purchased date: 07/01/2021
They were used mounted so the legs are not used at all.
No pixel issue, or other defects. THEY RUN without problems.
Cheapest price on https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5659844 -> SEK 7960
Bid price SEK 6000/pc - if you buy both 11k price.
*anything lower is not considered.
Preferably to sell them together , pick up in MALMO.
If shipping is required, buyer is fully responsible and covers the shipping cost.
Accept only Swish.
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section
