Säljer min Alienware 3420DW. Nyligen bytt i garantiärende så endast 6 mån gammal, dock ingen garanti kvar.
Ypperligt skick utan anmärkningar. Endast avhämtning på plats.
Budgivning med startpris 3000 kr
Diagonal Viewing Size
86.7 cm
34.1 Inches
Preset Display Area (H x V)
799.80 mm x 334.80 mm
31.49"" x 13.18
267773.04 mm2 (415.01 inches2)
Panel Type
Fast IPS Nano Color
Curved Screen
Yes (1900R)
Display Screen Coating
Antiglare with 3H hardness
Maximum Preset Resolution
3440 x 1440 at 120Hz (native)
Viewing Angle
(178° vertical / 178° horizontal)
Pixel Pitch
0.2325 mm x 0.2325 mm
Pixel Per Inch (PPI)
110
Contrast Ratio
1000: 1 (typical)
Aspect Ratio
(21:9)
Backlight Technology
LED edgelight system
Brightness
350 cd/m2 (typical)
Response Time(typical)
True 2ms (Gray to Gray)
Color Support
Color Gamut (typical):
DCI- P3 98% coverage ; sRGB 134.5% coverage
Color Depth:
1.074 Billion colors
Compliant Standards
Product Safety, EMC and Environmental Datasheets
Dell Regulatory Compliance Home Page
Dell and the Environment
Flat Panel Mount Interface
VESA (100 mm)
Audio Output
No
NVIDIA G-SYNC™
Yes
NVIDIA Ultra Low Motion Blur (ULMB)
No
NVIDIA 3D Vision Support
No
AlienFX™ Lighting
Yes (4 customizable zone)
Adjustability
Height adjustable stand (130 mm)
Tilt (-5° to 21°)
Swivel (-20° to 20°)
Built in concealed cable-management
Low Blue Light
Yes, ComfortView
Flicker-free
Yes
Built-in Devices
NA
Läs hela annonsen här