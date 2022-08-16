Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Support och övrigt Tråd

Skärmen blir svart.

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Skärmen blir svart.

Hejsan.
Jag har haft problem med grabbens dator ett tag med 2 besök hos en dator butik för felsökning men problemet återkommer.
Det är en ryzen 7
Maximus VII Hero moderkort
Geforce 1080.
Nätagg corsair cx750m
Nu till problemet.
Han spelar roblox och rätt som det är blir skärmen svart och det står input signal out of range och ibland input failiure.
Jag har testat olika skärmar och även andra grafikkort som jag vet är hela men det blir samma. Testat dom andra pci portarna, ominstallation av både spel och dator, ställt ner upplösningen, testad andra minnen.
Ibland hinner man starta upp datorn och ibland kåser den sig direkt.
Har ni några smarta kösningar vad jag ska felsöka vidare på?
Mvh

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Testat annan sladd?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Kolla Roblox loggar: https://en.help.roblox.com/hc/en-us/articles/360016022492-How...
Kolla "Windows Logs/Application" i "Event Viewer"

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av cnst:

Testat annan sladd?

Gå till inlägget

Japp det har jag testat både annan hdmi och dvi

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Kanske är överhettning eller instabilitet? I så fall kan du köra nåt stabilitetstest, som t.ex. CPU-Z eller Cinebench, samtidigt som du monitorerar temperaturer med HWMonitor.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Du har gått in i UEFI/Bios & valt setup default eller liknande innan du började felsöka?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Är det bara skärmen som slocknar? Ser datorn ut att fortfarande vara igång eller dör den också?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara