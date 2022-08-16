Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Hej, säljer här ett sparsamt använt Oculus Quest 2 256GB med tillbehör.

Innehåller:
VR-headset
Kontroller
Kabel + Laddare
Oculus orignal silikonskydd
VR Cover - Facial Interface & Foam Replacement Set (https://eu.vrcover.com/collections/oculus%E2%84%A2-quest-2/pr...)
3d-printat head strap med batterihållare (https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4815973)

Kan skickas, köparen står för frakten.

