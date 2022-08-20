Lenovo Legion (INTEL & AMD) 2022

More and more laptop manufacturers are slowly but surely refreshing their products to come with the current generation of processors, and the latest big name to do so this time is Lenovo. They’ve just announced availability of their new Legion 5 and Legion 5 Pro gaming laptops, which will come in both AMD and Intel flavours.

There will be two models of the Legion 5 and Legion 5 Pro respectively, with one powered by AMD Ryzen processors while those with with the ‘i’ suffix are powered by Intel Core processors!

New Lenovo Legion 5 and Legion 5 Pro gaming laptops debut in Malaysia

Lenovo Legion 5:

Legion 5, FHD display, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD ~ 12533 SEK

Legion 5, FHD display, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD ~ 13478 SEK

Legion 5, WQHD display, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD ~ 16080 SEK

Legion 5i, FHD display, Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD ~ 14188 SEK

Legion 5i, WQHD display, Intel Core i5-12500H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD ~ 15134 SEK

Legion 5i, WQHD display, Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD ~ 16533 SEK

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro:

Legion 5 Pro, WQXGA display, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD ~ 17500 SEK

Legion 5 Pro, WQXGA display, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD ~ 19628 SEK

Legion 5i Pro, WQXGA display, Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD ~ 20100 SEK

Legion 5i Pro, WQXGA display, Intel Core i9-12900H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD ~ 23412 SEK

Citat: Furthermore, the Legion 5 series will come with 3 months of Microsoft PC Game Pass, a Lenovo Legion Active Gaming Backpack as well as a Legion cap and mug. Buyers of a Legion 5 Pro series laptop meanwhile won’t get the Legion cap and mug, as Lenovo swaps them out for a pair of Lenovo 500 Bluetooth in-ear headphones instead. This promotion will last from now till the end of August.

https://soyacincau.com/2022/08/18/new-lenovo-legion-5-and-leg...

Still waiting for a Legion 2022 AMD reviews