Lenovo Legion (INTEL & AMD) 2022

Lenovo Legion (INTEL & AMD) 2022

More and more laptop manufacturers are slowly but surely refreshing their products to come with the current generation of processors, and the latest big name to do so this time is Lenovo. They’ve just announced availability of their new Legion 5 and Legion 5 Pro gaming laptops, which will come in both AMD and Intel flavours.

There will be two models of the Legion 5 and Legion 5 Pro respectively, with one powered by AMD Ryzen processors while those with with the ‘i’ suffix are powered by Intel Core processors!

New Lenovo Legion 5 and Legion 5 Pro gaming laptops debut in Malaysia

Lenovo Legion 5:

Legion 5, FHD display, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD ~ 12533 SEK
Legion 5, FHD display, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD ~ 13478 SEK
Legion 5, WQHD display, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD ~ 16080 SEK
Legion 5i, FHD display, Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD ~ 14188 SEK
Legion 5i, WQHD display, Intel Core i5-12500H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD ~ 15134 SEK
Legion 5i, WQHD display, Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD ~ 16533 SEK

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro:

Legion 5 Pro, WQXGA display, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD ~ 17500 SEK
Legion 5 Pro, WQXGA display, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD ~ 19628 SEK
Legion 5i Pro, WQXGA display, Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD ~ 20100 SEK
Legion 5i Pro, WQXGA display, Intel Core i9-12900H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD ~ 23412 SEK

Furthermore, the Legion 5 series will come with 3 months of Microsoft PC Game Pass, a Lenovo Legion Active Gaming Backpack as well as a Legion cap and mug. Buyers of a Legion 5 Pro series laptop meanwhile won’t get the Legion cap and mug, as Lenovo swaps them out for a pair of Lenovo 500 Bluetooth in-ear headphones instead. This promotion will last from now till the end of August.

https://soyacincau.com/2022/08/18/new-lenovo-legion-5-and-leg...

Still waiting for a Legion 2022 AMD reviews

Still waiting for a Legion 2022 AMD reviews

6800H is better at lower TDP 35W or lower and scale worse 85W seems to be the limit of 6800H Intel 12700H is better at higher TDP 40W or higher and scale better up to 120W

For a Gaming laptop i would say Intel is a superior choice since the TDP is a lot higher than 35W in most Gaming laptop for the CPU.

Well depending what you do, personally I'm looking between 5i Pro & 5 Pro 3070 version

Legion 5 Pro, WQXGA display, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD ~ 19628 SEK

Legion 5i Pro, WQXGA display, Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD ~ 20100 SEK

