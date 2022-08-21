Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

Räcker en delad PCIE kabel till ett RTX 3070?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Räcker en delad PCIE kabel till ett RTX 3070?

Hej!

Ska köpa ett RTX 3070 imorgon och funderade på en grej. I min dator har jag en sådan här sladd kopplad till mitt PSU:

https://www.ubuy.com.se/sv/product/YP13DIJK-jzymod-cpu-pcie-8...

Räcker den till att driva ett RTX 3070 eller måste jag koppla in ännu en PCIE kabel i PSUn och dra den till grafikkortet?
Drev tidigare ett RTX 3060 men ska byta ut det kortet nu.

Tacksam för svar!
/Krig

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Inga problem att köra den med vilket graffikkort som helst, man behöver bara en sladd till om man har fler än 2x8-kontakter på GPU.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av dlq84:

Inga problem att köra den med vilket graffikkort som helst, man behöver bara en sladd till om man har fler än 2x8-kontakter på GPU.

Gå till inlägget

Okej. Ingen risk för att grilla kortet om jag bara kör med en sladd? RTX 3070n jag ska köpa har 2x8 pin.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Har kört med en (1) kabel i över 10 år.... Och alltid high-end-kort... Vad är din källa?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av dlq84:

Har kört med en (1) kabel i över 10 år.... Och alltid high-end-kort... Vad är din källa?

Gå till inlägget

Internet. Jag minns jag hittade den bilden när jag själv köpte 3080 för 2 år sedan. Jag vet inte vad som är korrekt men jag har läst att billiga kablar eller om man har otur kan smälta om de belastas för mycket.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ett vanligt 3070 har en TDP på 220W och den kan ta 75W från moderkortet... Under 150 W borde den rimligen klara att ta från en kabel från nätagget, om det är ett vettigt välbyggt nätagg med bra kablar.

Men för strömhungrigare kort eller tveksammare nätagg är det inte fel att dela upp lasten på två kablar.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av krEJZi:

Internet. Jag minns jag hittade den bilden när jag själv köpte 3080 för 2 år sedan. Jag vet inte vad som är korrekt men jag har läst att billiga kablar eller om man har otur kan smälta om de belastas för mycket.

https://i.imgur.com/yLaNcrb.png

Gå till inlägget

Så det är säkrast att köra med två kablar i PSUn?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Om man läser på bilderna över kabeln så står det att ledarna skall klara 8A styck. med 3x12V så blir den 288W på den kabeln innan det skall bli några problem. Kontakterna klarar upp till 9A per ledare.
Så länge du ligger under det så skall det inte vara några problem, ett 3080 eller liknande så börjar man ju närma sig gränsen, i synnerhet med strömspikarna som de nyare korten har.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av loefet:

Om man läser på bilderna över kabeln så står det att ledarna skall klara 8A styck. med 3x12V så blir den 288W på den kabeln innan det skall bli några problem. Kontakterna klarar upp till 9A.
Så länge du ligger under det så skall det inte vara några problem, ett 3080 eller liknande så börjar man ju närma sig gränsen, i synnerhet med strömspikarna som de nyare korten har.

Gå till inlägget

Suveränt. Men jag har några PCIE sladdar liggandes så kanske lika att använda dom

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Krigarvarg:

Suveränt. Men jag har några PCIE sladdar liggandes så kanske lika att använda dom

Gå till inlägget

Se till att det är rätt kabel till rätt nätagg också, olika tillverkare kopplar på olika sätt.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Tack så mycket för all hjälp! Då är jag hyfsat säker på hur jag skall gå till väga

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Är ej rekommenderad, tänker det beror på nätagg etc, när jag körde ett kort på delad blev det ostabilt, fick köra med separate kablar för att det skulle bli bra, det var med ett 850w Seasonic Focus.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av roosterx:

Är ej rekommenderad, tänker det beror på nätagg etc, när jag körde ett kort på delad blev det ostabilt, fick köra med separate kablar för att det skulle bli bra, det var med ett 850w Seasonic Focus.

Gå till inlägget

Jag har ett Seasonic Focus GX-850...

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara