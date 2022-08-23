Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

Adrenalin 22.8.2 Optional

Adrenalin 22.8.2 Optional

Mer info och nedladdning här.

Highlights

  • Support for:

    • Saints Row™ with DirectX® 12

    • The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation™

Fixed Issues

  • VCE presets may be in mixing in VEGAS Pro™ with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6600 Graphics.

  • DaVinci Resolve™ Studio 17 may crash using AMD encoder on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.

  • While playing Lost Ark™, flickering may be intermittently experienced after changing displaying settings or checking character info with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 Graphics.

  • FINAL FANTASY® VIII - REMASTERED fails to launch.

Known Issues

  • Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.

  • Some stuttering may be experienced while playing Fortnite™ with DirectX® 11 API.

  • Radeon™ Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh™ 2.

  • Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.

  • GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

  • While previewing the timeline in VEGAS Pro™, some colors may appear inverted.

  • Display may briefly show corruption when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

  • Enhanced Sync may cause an intermittent black screen to occur during gameplay and video playback using extended displays and toggling Enhanced Sync.

Important Notes

  • AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.

  • The latest AMD LINK Client for Windows can be downloaded through the Microsoft® App Store.

  • Hybrid graphics support for Radeon™ Super Resolution is compatible with Radeon™ RX 5000 and 6000 series GPUs on AMD Ryzen™ 6000 series processor notebooks.

  • OpenGL applications that are 10-bit aware are no longer supported with HDR display capabilities. Enabling 10-Bit Pixel Format in advanced graphics settings is only recommended for use of 10-bit aware OpenGL applications and not required for enabling 10-Bit Color Display Capabilities.

  • AMD is working with the game developers of Saints Row™ to resolve issues using DirectX® 11 and Vulkan® API. Users are recommended to launch Saints Row™ with DirectX® 12. Hybrid graphics users are recommended to use high performance mode in Windows graphics preferences.

