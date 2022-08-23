Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Tråd

Playstation VR2 släpps tidigt nästa år

Melding Plague

Playstation VR2 släpps tidigt nästa år

Sony bekräftar att VR-headsetet Playstation VR2 kommer släppas i början av 2023.

Om headsetet fungerar 100% med min Ps5 och med min PC (steam osv) så kommer jag vara riktigt sugen.

Fungerar det bara på Ps5 blir det däremot inte alls lika självklart köp.

Kom igen Sony, ni vill väl ha mina pengar?

Tror inte Sony tjänar så mycket på ren hårdvaruförsäljning, så skulle inte tro att PC-användning är fokus. Men kan vara värt det ändå kanske?

Har de ens hintat om att det skulle fungera till PC?

Skrivet av medbor:

Tror inte Sony tjänar så mycket på ren hårdvaruförsäljning, så skulle inte tro att PC-användning är fokus. Men kan vara värt det ändå kanske?

Tja, det är ju möjligt att Sony skulle vara positivt inställd till att deras egna studion skulle få tillgång till en viktig marknad. Det är ju inte mycket extra jobb att porta till PC med tanke på att du får typ dubbelt fler potentiella kunder.

För min del är största problemet med PSVR fortfarande tråden. När man har gått över till trådlöst VR är det inte längre möjligt att gå tillbaka.

Sony ska väl göra en egen "PC-Launcher" och då bör det väl fungera till PC också?

De är, numera, tydliga med att "PC är oxå en marknad".

Och det kan ju likväl inkludera PSVR.

Så jag tror PSVR kommer få officiellt PC stöd. I någon form. Inte säkert att det är från dag 1 dock.

