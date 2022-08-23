Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Säljer en MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 då det är dags för något nytt/annat. Precis haft den inne på service och fått AiO:n utbytt och uppgraderad.
Inköpt i december 2021 med garanti i 2 år från komplett.se
Inköpt för 62 490kr, säljer den för 35 000kr.

Intel Core i9 11:e gen. 11900K
MSI GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X OC
128 GB DDR4 SDRAM 3200MHz
2x 1TB SSD
3 TB HDD
850W 80 Plus Gold certified (SFX)

https://www.msi.com/Desktop/MEG-Aegis-Ti5-11th/Specification

Läs hela annonsen här

12000kr

Skrivet av Nicklidstrom:

12000kr



Tack för erbjudandet, men jag avstår.

