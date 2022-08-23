MiRV
My Heart knows only Virtue, My Blade defends the Helpless, My Might upholds the Weak, My Words speak only Truth, My Wrath undoes the Wicked
Säljer en MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 då det är dags för något nytt/annat. Precis haft den inne på service och fått AiO:n utbytt och uppgraderad.
Inköpt i december 2021 med garanti i 2 år från komplett.se
Inköpt för 62 490kr, säljer den för 35 000kr.
Intel Core i9 11:e gen. 11900K
MSI GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X OC
128 GB DDR4 SDRAM 3200MHz
2x 1TB SSD
3 TB HDD
850W 80 Plus Gold certified (SFX)
https://www.msi.com/Desktop/MEG-Aegis-Ti5-11th/Specification
12000kr
12000kr
Tack för erbjudandet, men jag avstår.
