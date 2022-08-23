Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

Misstänker "shroud noise" på mitt grafikkort. Vad kan man göra åt det?

Misstänker "shroud noise" på mitt grafikkort. Vad kan man göra åt det?

Hej!

Skapade tidigare en tråd om att jag ska köpa nytt grafikkort och frågor kring det. Nu har jag köpt kortet och upptäckt ett fenomen som jag gissar är "shroud noise".
Det är nämligen så att när jag startar Diablo 2 Resurrected så här man ett litet "skrapande" ljud från grafikkortet. Men det är endast i menyn i spelet... När jag väl är inne i spelet så ger den inte ifrån sig det ljudet.

Vad kan detta bero på, och hur kan man bli av med det? Någon som varit med om samma sak?

Tacksam för svar!
/Krig

Shroud noise ? Hållt på med datorer i 30+ år och ALDRIG hört denna term.
Menar du att plasthöljet på grafikkortet har ljud alltså ?!

Skrivet av CaptainRedbeard:

Shroud noise ? Hållt på med datorer i 30+ år och ALDRIG hört denna term.
Menar du att plasthöljet på grafikkortet har ljud alltså ?!

Googlade mitt problem lite snabbt och fick där se termen "shroud noise". Hittade ingen direkt lösning dock...

Ta bort sidopanelen, starta spelet och stoppa in huvudet för att lyssna efter ljudet. Visar det sig vara en fläkt som är dåligt får du väl lämna tillbaka GPU'n eller om kortet är gammalt blåsa bort eventuellt damm från kortet.

