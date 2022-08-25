Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Köpråd Tråd

Hjälp mig att uppgradera komponenter

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Hjälp mig att uppgradera komponenter

Hej!

Har en budget på 6000-8000 kr att uppgradera min dator.

Nuvarande specs:
Msi GTX 970
Ryzen 5 3600
16 Gb RAM (2133 Mhz enligt min task manager)
500 GB SSD
Asus b450 Plus motherboard

EDIT: Jag vill kunna spela!

Tacksam för hjälp!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ska du kuna spela på datorn och spelar du nåt speciellt ansträngande?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

@sunefred juste ja förlåt, ja det är gejming jag är ute efter. Vill kunna spela rätt anstängande spel om det är möjligt

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Köp det bästa grafikkortet du har råd med för 6000-8000 kr, typ RTX 3070, det är min gissning. Men bäst att låta experterna uttalla sig!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Noxarn:

16 Gb RAM (2133 Mhz enligt min task manager)

Gå till inlägget

Gissningsvis kör du inte RAM-minnet i rätt hastighet. Kolla så att XMP, eller vad det nu heter i motsvarighet, är aktiverat i BIOS.
Du kan ju kolla vad CPU-Z säger om minnet först.

Skrivet av sunefred:

Köp det bästa grafikkortet du har råd med för 6000-8000 kr, typ RTX 3070, det är min gissning. Men bäst att låta experterna uttalla sig!

Gå till inlägget

Håller med om detta.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara