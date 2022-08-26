Custom LED lighting for ceiling

Om du lär dig älska din smärta kommer du känna dig älskad var dag.
Hello everybody.
I am looking for advice from the amazing knowledge that is Sweclockers. The knowledge base here is astounding, so hopefully I can get some answers that I am looking for, and hopefully work out a solution to my inquiry.
My plan is to install RGB lighting in my PC modding / gaming room so that the ceiling has a nice and even glow, and provides great ambient lighting for when I am working or playing a game with friends. I have considered buying a ready-made solution such as a cheap LED strip from Amazon or maybe from the brand Govee (not Philips or Nanoleaf due to cost), but with all things in life, I am leaning more towards making a custom setup. I am sure that this will look much better than any pre-made solution, but the journey so far has been difficult as there are so many options to choose from, and I am feeling overwhelmed.
So the reason why I am reaching out here to you guys is to ask for advice, and possibly even product links to a compatible kit so that I can get to work in creating an amazing looking lighting setup that will lift the aesthetic of my workspace where I spend alot of time each day.
I know how to solder. I plan to have ceiling trim that supports a LED-strip inside to give indirect light.
Some requirements:
1. The length of the walls are between 25-30m
2. Controllable via Google assistant
Do you have a solution that has worked for you? Would you recommend it? What would you change?
Any and all information will be great!!
Thank you for your time
when it comes to led https://quinled.info/ is the best place to go that i know off.
