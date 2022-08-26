Custom LED lighting for ceiling

Hello everybody.

I am looking for advice from the amazing knowledge that is Sweclockers. The knowledge base here is astounding, so hopefully I can get some answers that I am looking for, and hopefully work out a solution to my inquiry.

My plan is to install RGB lighting in my PC modding / gaming room so that the ceiling has a nice and even glow, and provides great ambient lighting for when I am working or playing a game with friends. I have considered buying a ready-made solution such as a cheap LED strip from Amazon or maybe from the brand Govee (not Philips or Nanoleaf due to cost), but with all things in life, I am leaning more towards making a custom setup. I am sure that this will look much better than any pre-made solution, but the journey so far has been difficult as there are so many options to choose from, and I am feeling overwhelmed.

So the reason why I am reaching out here to you guys is to ask for advice, and possibly even product links to a compatible kit so that I can get to work in creating an amazing looking lighting setup that will lift the aesthetic of my workspace where I spend alot of time each day.

I know how to solder. I plan to have ceiling trim that supports a LED-strip inside to give indirect light.

Some requirements:

1. The length of the walls are between 25-30m

2. Controllable via Google assistant

Do you have a solution that has worked for you? Would you recommend it? What would you change?

Any and all information will be great!!

Thank you for your time