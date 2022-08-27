Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

12900K/Asus Dator (Utan Grafikkort)

12900K/Asus Dator (Utan Grafikkort)

Datorn är välskött och behöver en ny ägare,

Datorn säljes till 70 % av marknadsvärdet. Allting hämtas på plats i Uppsala, ni får möjligheten att provköra datorn vid köp.
Det går bra att välja med eller utan skärm.

Datorn
Case: Fractal Define 7 XL
PSU: Seasonic Prime Ultra 1000W Titanium
MB: ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING WIFI D4
CPU: Intel Core i9 12900K
RAM: G.Skill Trident Z DDR4 32GB 3200Mhz CL 14-14-14-34 1.35 V
NVME: Samsung 970 Pro Series SSD 512 GB M.2
SSD: Samsung 860 EVO 250 GB
AIO: iCUE H150i ELITE LCD Display Liquid CPU Cooler

Skärmen
Monitor: Benq ZOWIE 27" XL2740 240Hz

Grafikkort ingår ej.

Läs hela annonsen här

så 30% off ?

Festpilot 2020, Antiallo

@Medien:
Om du trycker in "777777777" i bud-rutan så slutar budfunktionen att fungera ordentligt. Jag har nu nollat denna siffra.

Skrivet av DavidtheDoom:

@Medien:
Om du trycker in "777777777" i bud-rutan så slutar budfunktionen att fungera ordentligt. Jag har nu nollat denna siffra.

Tack för hjälpen

Skrivet av ResarXam:

så 30% off ?

30 % avdrag från nypris, det stämmer.

Ett tips är annars att kolla på vad snarlika datorer gått för. Just nypris på minnen är det svårt att nå 70% av och inför stundande släpp av amd och intel så har 12900k rasat ner lite till från att ha legat rätt stabilt här på brädan för ca 4500 till under det.

Det är fri prissättning som alltid så lycka till 🙏

