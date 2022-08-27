Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000 W | Z390 Asus Ws pro | G.skill trident Z DDR4 16x2 (32gb) CL-14-14-14-34 | M.2 Samsung 970 Pro 512 gb | Intel I9-9900k 8 cores / 16 threads | Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 ti Asus Rog Strix Gaming OC | Asus rog 360 mm | Fractal Design r6 Gunmetal TG | Windows 10 Home 64 bit
12900K/Asus Dator (Utan Grafikkort)
DavidtheDoom
Festpilot 2020, Antiallo ♥ ★
David Kvist
●
| PM:a Moderatorerna | Kontaktformuläret | Geeks Discord |
Testpilot, Skribent, Moderator & Geeks Gaming Huvudadmin