Söker ett japansk/kina spel.

Söker ett japansk/kina spel.

Hej söker ett spel på ett Xbox gen 1 där man gick runt som First person och slogs med spöken och monster om jag minnes rätt, man samlade själar, tror första banan var i en japansk by.

Man kunde uppgradera sig själv med själarna. Och man kunde hitta Items som gjorde en bättre.

Jag tänker spontant på Fatal Frame 2. Just Xbox versionen fick en Directors Cut med ett förstapersons-läge. Minns inte något om själarna dock 😄

https://youtu.be/wLUcCYhmr4o

Tack för svar, nej det är inte den stilen av spel. Utan mer Doom first person. Man startar i en by som en Samurai ish, så använder man sitt vapen samt magi. Osäker på magi dock. Tänk Devil may cry spelen fast Firstperson

Jade Empire kanske?

Prova gå igenom kategorierna här om du hittar: https://www.mobygames.com/browse/games/xbox/full,11/

Man kunde plocka ut items och lådor slog mig nu.

Nix inte det,

Genma Onimusha? Tredje persons-perspektiv men det stämmer in på japan, monster och själar.

Detta var som att du startade en bana i N64 golden eye, fast lite mer bättre grafik, Tror detta var runt 2000 ish.

Det är det spelet jag letat efter i många år. Tackar dig och alla för hjälpen. Mina minnen var inte så bra haha.

Kul att du hittade det

Du bör dock spela Fatal Frame också, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water är det bästa spelet som gjorts.

