ARM stämmer Qualcomm för licensbrott

Vill ni läsa stämningen så finns den här: https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/22273239/arm-vs-qualco...

Undrar om inte "problemet" kokar ned till detta

"In August 2020, Nuvia announced that its “first-generation CPU, code-named ‘Phoenix’” would be “a custom core based on the ARM architecture. It also publicized benchmark tests showing that Phoenix could double the performance of rival products from Apple, Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Based on these results, Nuvia claimed that the “Phoenix CPU core has the potential to reset the bar for the market.”"

Om det stämmer är det inte bara ett problem för Apple, Intel och AMD, det kommer även bli ett problem för Arm för deras egna Cortex A/X serie kommer inte heller vara konkurrenskraftig.

Läser man vidare verkar Arm hänga upp hela fallet på att Qualcomm, likt Nuvia, må ha en "Architecture License Agreements" (ALA) som tillåter att man designar sin egen mikroarkitektur baserad på ARM64 (likt vad Apple gör och vad Qualcomm gjort historiskt), men enligt Arm ska man se Nuvias design som "third party design" och en sådan har inte Qualcomm rätt att sälja under deras ALA.

Har faktiskt ingen aning om det juridisk går att räkna Nuvias "Phoenix" som "third party" relativt Qualcomm givet att Qualcomm numera faktiskt äger Nuvia.

Oavsett: ur ett tekniskt perspektiv är det sorgligt. Uppenbarligen är Nuvias design lika bra som ryktena påstått. Om den når marknaden är alla vi kunder vinnare, om det blir en segdragen process blir i stället vi förlorare och de enda eventuella vinnarna blir Apple, Intel och AMD