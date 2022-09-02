Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Tråd

ARM stämmer Qualcomm för licensbrott

Melding Plague

ARM stämmer Qualcomm för licensbrott

Qualcomms satsningar på PC- och serversegmentet stöter på patrull, då ARM menar att licenser tilldelade förvärvet Nuvia inte är giltiga längre.

Läs hela artikeln här

Keeper of the Bamse

THB får ingen cred

Medlem

Om man ignorerar de juridiska turerna så är detta rejält olyckligt. Allt som riskerar att försena Qualcomm's släpp av Nuvia-baserade CPU:er får (icke-Apple) PC att än mer halka efter Apple när det kommer till ARM-övergången.

Måste ha skurit sig ganska rejält, för att den här satsningen lyckas borde väl rimligtvis vara viktig även för ARM.

Edit: Kan inte någon, med riktigt mycket pengar, göra en seriös satsning på RISC-V för laptop och desktop...

Festpilot 2020, Antiallo
Skrivet av Printscreen:

THB får ingen cred

För att få Cred måste tråden/tipset vara känt för oss. "Skicka in nyhetstips" är bästa sättet.

Medlem

Måste ha varit svårt att prata mellan dessa till synes nära partners… förstår inte riktigt hur det kan gå så långt annars. Tror inte det är rätt väg att gå för ARM att ge sig på en av sina största kunder/partners

Medlem
Skrivet av DavidtheDoom:

För att få Cred måste tråden/tipset vara känt för oss. "Skicka in nyhetstips" är bästa sättet.

VA?!

Läser ni inte alla inlägg i hela forumet innan varje publicering… illa!

/s

Festpilot 2020, Antiallo
Skrivet av medbor:

VA?!

Läser ni inte alla inlägg i hela forumet innan varje publicering… illa!

/s

Dygnet har bara så många timmar, om du är sugen så erbjuder vi Sweclockers Premium till den som memorerar hela forumet. Bonus är att man har memorerat hela forumet!

Medlem

ARM kanske har tänkt sig att leva komfortabelt som patent troll framöver istället för som innovatör, enda positiva är att det lär snabba på övergången till RISC-V = inga pengar till ARM.

Medlem
Skrivet av DavidtheDoom:

Dygnet har bara så många timmar, om du är sugen så erbjuder vi Sweclockers Premium till den som memorerar hela forumet. Bonus är att man har memorerat hela forumet!

AHH!

Så det krävs Premium för Dark Mode?!

Medlem

Äntligen får Qualcomm på nöten. De är av det största anledningarna till att Android är så fragmenterat idag och betedde sig som en avundsjuk barnunge när det blev känt att Nvidia skulle köpa ARM.

Datavetare

Hmm...

Å ena sidan känns det lite skönt att Qualcomms kämpande med näbbar och klor för att slippa ha Nvidia/Arm som CPU-konkurrent åker på detta.

Å andra sidan känns det som självskadebeteende från Arms sida. Orsaken att Qualcomm köpte Nuvia är för att Arms CPU-designer har hamnat allt längre efter Apple, så ingen på Android eller Windows-sidan har idag några riktigt högpresterande ARM64 designar att luta sig mot.

Enda garanterade vinnaren om Arm stoppar Nuvia designen är Intel/AMD. För en av huvudplanerna Qualcomm har med Nuvia är att skapa vad Apple skapat med M1/M2, fast specifikt designad för Windows-världen. Ovanpå det har AWS visat intresse att använda samma mikroarkitektur i datacenter, idag använder AWS Neoverse N1 i Graviton 2 och Neoverse V1 i Graviton 3.

Varför försöka stoppa något som kan göra ARM64 högst relevant på världens största desktop-plattform?

Medlem
Skrivet av Yoshman:

Hmm...

Å ena sidan känns det lite skönt att Qualcomms kämpande med näbbar och klor för att slippa ha Nvidia/Arm som CPU-konkurrent åker på detta.

Å andra sidan känns det som självskadebeteende från Arms sida. Orsaken att Qualcomm köpte Nuvia är för att Arms CPU-designer har hamnat allt längre efter Apple, så ingen på Android eller Windows-sidan har idag några riktigt högpresterande ARM64 designar att luta sig mot.

Enda garanterade vinnaren om Arm stoppar Nuvia designen är Intel/AMD. För en av huvudplanerna Qualcomm har med Nuvia är att skapa vad Apple skapat med M1/M2, fast specifikt designad för Windows-världen. Ovanpå det har AWS visat intresse att använda samma mikroarkitektur i datacenter, idag använder AWS Neoverse N1 i Graviton 2 och Neoverse V1 i Graviton 3.

Varför försöka stoppa något som kan göra ARM64 högst relevant på världens största desktop-plattform?

Kortsiktiga?

Medlem
Skrivet av Yoshman:

Varför försöka stoppa något som kan göra ARM64 högst relevant på världens största desktop-plattform?

För att de vill få bättre betalt för det.

Vad jag läst mig till på olika ställen är att de arkitekturlicenser som olika företag köper av ARM är begränsade till vissa marknader. Qualcomm har garanterat en för chip till mobiler, Nuvia hade en för servrar. Eventuellt täcker Qualcomms in mer än mobiler - de är hemliga, så vi vet inte - men den är i alla fall begränsad. Dessa licenser går inte att överföra om företaget säljs.

Qualcomm verkar ha resonerat som så att eftersom de har en licens redan, så spelar det ingen roll om de inte får med Nuvias licens. ARM anser att Qualcomms licens inte täcker det jobb som Nuvia har gjort, och eftersom Nuvias inte längre gäller, borde Qualcomm ha köpt en ny licens. Qualcomm vägrade, ARM hotade att stämma, Qualcomm svarade ”Det vågar du aldrig!” och ARM sa ”Ingen minns en fegis”, ungefär.

Har absolut ingen aning om vem som har rätt här. Min gissning är att om ARM lyckas få en inhibition mot Qualcomm så betalar Qualcomm ganska snart och ganska mycket. Om domaren vägrar dela ut någon sådan, betalar Qualcomm ganska snart och och ganska lite för att ARM skall släppa det.

Snusfri
Skrivet av Printscreen:

THB får ingen cred

I didn't do it for the creds 🎅

Medlem
Skrivet av Yoshman:

Hmm...

Å ena sidan känns det lite skönt att Qualcomms kämpande med näbbar och klor för att slippa ha Nvidia/Arm som CPU-konkurrent åker på detta.

Å andra sidan känns det som självskadebeteende från Arms sida. Orsaken att Qualcomm köpte Nuvia är för att Arms CPU-designer har hamnat allt längre efter Apple, så ingen på Android eller Windows-sidan har idag några riktigt högpresterande ARM64 designar att luta sig mot.

Enda garanterade vinnaren om Arm stoppar Nuvia designen är Intel/AMD. För en av huvudplanerna Qualcomm har med Nuvia är att skapa vad Apple skapat med M1/M2, fast specifikt designad för Windows-världen. Ovanpå det har AWS visat intresse att använda samma mikroarkitektur i datacenter, idag använder AWS Neoverse N1 i Graviton 2 och Neoverse V1 i Graviton 3.

Varför försöka stoppa något som kan göra ARM64 högst relevant på världens största desktop-plattform?

Skulle tro att Nuvia kanske hade andra avtal med andra kalusuler än qualcomm i stort har, och ARM förlorar säkert någon mellanskillnad när det blrjar skala

Tror verkligen inte Qualcomm hade köpt nuvia om vetskapen fanns att licensen skulle kasseras och all ip var förbrukad. Sjukt konstig licensmodell arm har om så är fallet

Medlem

Jag förmodar ju att detta är ännu ett exempel på "prisförhandling för storbolag", snarare än något som inte kommer att lösa sig.
Lite i stil med nyheterna om stämningar relaterade till Apples 5G patentlicenser, osv.

Medlem

Om det nu stämmer vad Arm själva säger så står det uttryckligen att avtal inte överförs till nya ägare utan omförhandling. Avtalen utformas ju efter företagens förutsättningar och om ett relativt litet företag blir uppköpt av en bjässe så ändras ju de förutsättningarna radikalt.
Det sticker klart rejält i ögonen på Qualcomm när de ser hur mycket billigare de kunde komma undan med den andra dealen, men de har ju själva förmodligen aldrig varit i närheten av att kunna förhandla fram en sådan själva. Arm måste ju sedan skydda sin affärsmodell. Börjar någon partner bryta och de inte markerar så kommer fler snart att följa. Så klart.
Ingen av partnerna vinner på en utdragen strid. Det här kommer nog lösas ganska kvickt.

Medlem

Vill ni läsa stämningen så finns den här: https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/22273239/arm-vs-qualco...

Datavetare
Skrivet av clnr:

Vill ni läsa stämningen så finns den här: https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/22273239/arm-vs-qualco...

Undrar om inte "problemet" kokar ned till detta

"In August 2020, Nuvia announced that its “first-generation CPU, code-named ‘Phoenix’” would be “a custom core based on the ARM architecture. It also publicized benchmark tests showing that Phoenix could double the performance of rival products from Apple, Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Based on these results, Nuvia claimed that the “Phoenix CPU core has the potential to reset the bar for the market.”"

Om det stämmer är det inte bara ett problem för Apple, Intel och AMD, det kommer även bli ett problem för Arm för deras egna Cortex A/X serie kommer inte heller vara konkurrenskraftig.

Läser man vidare verkar Arm hänga upp hela fallet på att Qualcomm, likt Nuvia, må ha en "Architecture License Agreements" (ALA) som tillåter att man designar sin egen mikroarkitektur baserad på ARM64 (likt vad Apple gör och vad Qualcomm gjort historiskt), men enligt Arm ska man se Nuvias design som "third party design" och en sådan har inte Qualcomm rätt att sälja under deras ALA.

Har faktiskt ingen aning om det juridisk går att räkna Nuvias "Phoenix" som "third party" relativt Qualcomm givet att Qualcomm numera faktiskt äger Nuvia.

Oavsett: ur ett tekniskt perspektiv är det sorgligt. Uppenbarligen är Nuvias design lika bra som ryktena påstått. Om den når marknaden är alla vi kunder vinnare, om det blir en segdragen process blir i stället vi förlorare och de enda eventuella vinnarna blir Apple, Intel och AMD

Medlem

Det är kanske är bra för risc-v?

Alltså dagens datorer har generellt brister som handlar om stöd för gammal hård/mjukvara eller inlåsningar hos aktörer. Om man idag skulle få designa en plattform för konsument datorer från grunden så skulle den ej se ut som de idag gör.

Problemet är att vi också går emot en tid att vår dator mer blir likt en terminal för varje år. Och dessa olika webtjänster som vi använder låser i sin tur in oss och kostar mycket.
Så även om risc-v skulle bli superpopulär så har vi stora problem med inlåsningar ändå.

