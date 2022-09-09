Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

NAS QNAP TS-251

NAS QNAP TS-251

En nätverksserver / NAS QNAP TS-251 säljes. Den fungerar som den ska och är i fint skick. Alla originaltillbehör och kartong medföljer.

*Intel Celeron J1800 dual core (x86_64)
*USB 3.2 Gen 1
*2 x 1GbE LAN
*8 Gb RAM
*HDMI-utgång

https://www.qnap.com/sv-se/product/ts-251

Säljes fabriksåterställd och utan hårddiskar .

Välkommen höra a dig vid intresse!

Läs hela annonsen här

Bjuder 1000kr och hämtar

