En nätverksserver / NAS QNAP TS-251 säljes. Den fungerar som den ska och är i fint skick. Alla originaltillbehör och kartong medföljer.
*Intel Celeron J1800 dual core (x86_64)
*USB 3.2 Gen 1
*2 x 1GbE LAN
*8 Gb RAM
*HDMI-utgång
https://www.qnap.com/sv-se/product/ts-251
Säljes fabriksåterställd och utan hårddiskar .
Välkommen höra a dig vid intresse!
Bjuder 1000kr och hämtar
Desktop: 5800X, G.SKill 32GB 3600Mhz CL16, RX 6900 XT 16GB Liquid Devil, Samsung Evo Plus 1TB + Kingston NV1 2TB, Be Quiet Silent Base 802, Be quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 850W, kylning: EK custom loop.
Monitorer: Samsung G7 (4K) + Samsung Odyssey G5
Tangentbord och mus: Logitech G915 TKL + Razer Viper ultimate
