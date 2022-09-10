Forum Datorer och system Smarta hem Tråd

Problem med att synka Philips Hue och Google Home

Problem med att synka Philips Hue och Google Home

Skulle behöva hjälp med att synka mitt philips hue system till google home.

Lamporna dyker inte upp i google home när jag konfigurerat/länkat dem samt tilldelat behörighet på philips hue.
Under applikationer på hue's hemsida (https://account.meethue.com/) dyker "hue-hca-actions-on-google" och "actions-on-google" upp samt under länkade konton på google's hemsida (https://myaccount.google.com/accountlinking).

Jag har testat fabriksåterställa hue-bryggan, återställa mitt hue konto, bett google synka mina enheter samt skapa ett nytt hem i google home utan resultat.

Någon som har något tips?

