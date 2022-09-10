Problem med att synka Philips Hue och Google Home

puck
Skulle behöva hjälp med att synka mitt philips hue system till google home.
Lamporna dyker inte upp i google home när jag konfigurerat/länkat dem samt tilldelat behörighet på philips hue.
Under applikationer på hue's hemsida (https://account.meethue.com/) dyker "hue-hca-actions-on-google" och "actions-on-google" upp samt under länkade konton på google's hemsida (https://myaccount.google.com/accountlinking).
Jag har testat fabriksåterställa hue-bryggan, återställa mitt hue konto, bett google synka mina enheter samt skapa ett nytt hem i google home utan resultat.
Någon som har något tips?
