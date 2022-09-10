iMac Pro 🖥
Sennheiser HD600
Schiit stack
Intel i7 2600k tillsammans med asus maximus iv extreme z
iMac Pro 🖥
Rampage IV Extreme - E5 1680V2 @4.5Ghz 1.235v - Noctua D14 - 32GB Hynix AFR @ 2333Mhz C11 - Powercolor RX 580 8GB - Asus Thunderbolt Ljudkort
Asus Strix X570 Gaming-F - Ryzen 5 3600 - MSI RX 5700 - 32GB Corsair Vengence LED 3600mhz
Hwbot @Warp9 Team - https://hwbot.org/user/ashley98/
Överklockare av äldre hårdvara!
Rampage IV Extreme - E5 1680V2 @4.5Ghz 1.235v - Noctua D14 - 32GB Hynix AFR @ 2333Mhz C11 - Powercolor RX 580 8GB - Asus Thunderbolt Ljudkort
Asus Strix X570 Gaming-F - Ryzen 5 3600 - MSI RX 5700 - 32GB Corsair Vengence LED 3600mhz
Hwbot @Warp9 Team - https://hwbot.org/user/ashley98/
Överklockare av äldre hårdvara!